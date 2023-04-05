Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

EVN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.