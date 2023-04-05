Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
Insider Activity
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,237,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 104,951 shares of company stock valued at $977,964 in the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.