Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,237,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 104,951 shares of company stock valued at $977,964 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

