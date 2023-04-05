Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 47,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,516. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
