Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 28th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

