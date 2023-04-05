Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

