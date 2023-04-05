Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETGGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

