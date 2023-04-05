eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

