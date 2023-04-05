Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.5%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.25). 140,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 522,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

