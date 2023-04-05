Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

