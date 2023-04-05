Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 66,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,868. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

