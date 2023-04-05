Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.48 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 3.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 382,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

