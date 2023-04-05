Econ Financial Services Corp Has $676,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $317.24. 9,927,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,954,223. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.