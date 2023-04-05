EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 603,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,323 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.70.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.