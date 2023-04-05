Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1712208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

