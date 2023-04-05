Electroneum (ETN) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $24,882.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011991 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,984,044 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

