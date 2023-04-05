Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.2 %

EA opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

