Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $198,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

LLY stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $361.80. The company had a trading volume of 968,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,416. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.29 and its 200 day moving average is $344.15. The company has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

