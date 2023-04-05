Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4664 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

ENI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 276,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 164.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $206,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

