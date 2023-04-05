Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Shares Up 2.4%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $110.10. 171,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,435,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.48.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

