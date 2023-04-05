EOS (EOS) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $108.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004518 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,382,914 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,388,508 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

