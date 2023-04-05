EOS Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $114.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004502 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003815 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,314,822 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

