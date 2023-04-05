Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Epwin Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 71.27 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.20 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £103.28 million, a PE ratio of 811.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

