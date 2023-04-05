Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 5.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $710.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.