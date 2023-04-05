Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,261,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

