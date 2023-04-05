Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

