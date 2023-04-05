Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,410 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,453,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.