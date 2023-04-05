Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day moving average is $301.42. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

