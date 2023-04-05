Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 5.4 %

CAT opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.