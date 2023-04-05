Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 373,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,587 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.