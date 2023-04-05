Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Up 2.7%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.38 and last traded at $62.33. 154,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,400,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

