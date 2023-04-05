Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 3,988,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.