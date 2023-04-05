Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 3,988,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.60.
Exelon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.