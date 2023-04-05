Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Trading Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 1,922,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Exelon Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.60.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

