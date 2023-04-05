Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 3.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 8,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 289,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Exscientia Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.