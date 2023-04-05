Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 455,119 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

