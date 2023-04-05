Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 4,976,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,524,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Farfetch by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after purchasing an additional 562,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

