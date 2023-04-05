FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.12.
FAT Brands Company Profile
