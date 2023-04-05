FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

