Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $296.58 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $296.58 million and approximately $52.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

