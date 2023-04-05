Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $294.04 million and approximately $58.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

