Financial Comparison: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.70 billion 1.06 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Prosus $6.87 billion 35.66 $18.73 billion N/A N/A

This table compares MTN Group and Prosus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prosus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MTN Group and Prosus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosus 0 2 5 0 2.71

Prosus has a consensus target price of $87.85, suggesting a potential upside of 462.78%. Given Prosus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosus is more favorable than MTN Group.

Summary

Prosus beats MTN Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded on November 23,1994 and is headquartered in Fairland, South Africa.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

