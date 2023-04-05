First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 60,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.