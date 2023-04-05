First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

