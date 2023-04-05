First Merchants Corp Acquires 15,313 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.