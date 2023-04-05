First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

