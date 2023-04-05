First Merchants Corp Buys 552 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 66,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 118,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.