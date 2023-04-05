First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

