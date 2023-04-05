First Merchants Corp Sells 217 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

