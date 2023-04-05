First Merchants Corp Sells 2,514 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

