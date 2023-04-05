First Merchants Corp Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 373,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

