First Merchants Corp Sells 4,986 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

