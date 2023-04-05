First Merchants Corp Sells 749 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

