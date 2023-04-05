First Merchants Corp Takes $764,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSY opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.